Beijing Says US Should Create Necessary Conditions For Defense Ministries' Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Beijing Says US Should Create Necessary Conditions for Defense Ministries' Dialogue

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Washington should take practical steps to create the necessary conditions for dialogue between the defense ministries of China and the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday, citing US defense officials, that China had officially informed the United States of its refusal to hold a meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore.

"The American side must demonstrate sincerity and take practical steps to create the necessary conditions for dialogue and interaction between the military of the two countries," Mao told reporters, commenting on the reports.

