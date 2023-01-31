Beijing Says Will Work to Protect Legitimate Interests of Chinese Companies

UrduPoint.com

Beijing is seriously concerned with the situation regarding Huawei and will work actively to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the US administration had stopped giving licenses to US companies to export products to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and was mulling a formal ban.

"China will continue to work for the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," she said at a regular briefing, in answer to a question about the situation surrounding Huawei.

The spokesperson also said that Beijing decisively opposed "stretching the concept of national security," the unjustified suppression of Chinese companies and abuse of state power.

"Such moves violate the principle of market economy and international trade rules, dampen international confidence in the US business environment and amount to sheer sci-tech hegemonism," she added.

The United States started to impose restrictions against Huawei in 2019, when the export of US technologies to the Chinese company was limited, as the firm was put on the list of national security concern.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that several US officials were advocating an early ban on all exports to Huawei, which is suspected of having close connections to the Chinese government.

