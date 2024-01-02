Open Menu

Beijing Scenic Areas Record Over 4.8 Mln Visits During New Year Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Beijing scenic areas record over 4.8 mln visits during New Year holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Beijing's 170 main scenic areas recorded a total of about 4.83 million visits during the New Year holiday, marking a year-on-year increase of 80.5 percent, according to the municipal bureau of culture and tourism.

The revenue of these scenic areas totaled 324.71 million Yuan (about 45.88 million U.S. Dollars) during the three-day holiday from Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, up 30.8 percent year on year.

Parks in Beijing saw 2.54 million visits, an increase of 69 percent over the same period last year. The Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven and Beijing Zoo were among the most popular tourist destinations during the holiday, according to Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

During the holiday, parks in Beijing launched 35 cultural activities such as flower exhibitions, folk custom experiences and science education, as well as 41 winter sports activities.

During this period, rural tourism in the city experienced a significant surge, with a total of 436,000 trips, up 41.2 percent year on year, and its operating income reached nearly 49.94 million yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 37.4 percent.

Related Topics

Sports Education Beijing Same Temple From Million

Recent Stories

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

2 minutes ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

13 hours ago
Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

13 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

13 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

14 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

14 hours ago

More Stories From World