UrduPoint.com

Beijing Sees Afghan Temporary Government As Necessary Step To Put End To Anarchy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:52 PM

Beijing Sees Afghan Temporary Government as Necessary Step to Put End to Anarchy

The creation of a temporary government in Afghanistan was a necessary step to restore order and put an end to lawlessness, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The creation of a temporary government in Afghanistan was a necessary step to restore order and put an end to lawlessness, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday.

"China attaches great importance to the Taliban's [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] announcement about the creation of an interim government. This put an end to over three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and was a necessary step for the restoration of order and for the post-war reconstruction of the country," Wang said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan China Government

Recent Stories

EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, ..

EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico - Borrel ..

30 seconds ago
 New leadership will ensure peace and development i ..

New leadership will ensure peace and development in Afghanistan: Hibatullah

8 minutes ago
 Japan Closely Monitoring Developments in Afghanist ..

Japan Closely Monitoring Developments in Afghanistan After Taliban Announced New ..

11 minutes ago
 Two Killed in Highrise Gas Explosion in Moscow Reg ..

Two Killed in Highrise Gas Explosion in Moscow Region - Russian Investigative Co ..

34 minutes ago
 Philippines Open to Refugees From Afghanistan - Ch ..

Philippines Open to Refugees From Afghanistan - Charge d'Affaires in Moscow

34 minutes ago
 Philippines Ready for Humanitarian Cooperation Wit ..

Philippines Ready for Humanitarian Cooperation With Russia on Afghanistan - Dipl ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.