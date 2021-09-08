Beijing Sees Afghan Temporary Government as Necessary Step to Put End to Anarchy

(@FahadShabbir)

The creation of a temporary government in Afghanistan was a necessary step to restore order and put an end to lawlessness, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The creation of a temporary government in Afghanistan was a necessary step to restore order and put an end to lawlessness, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday.

"China attaches great importance to the Taliban's [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] announcement about the creation of an interim government. This put an end to over three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and was a necessary step for the restoration of order and for the post-war reconstruction of the country," Wang said at a briefing.