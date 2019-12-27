UrduPoint.com
Beijing Sees Fewer Adults Smokers

Fri 27th December 2019

The number of adult smokers in Beijing has dropped by 358,000 since 2016 to about 3.64 million as strict tobacco control measures have taken effect, according to the municipal health commission on Friday

The adult smoking rate in the city is 20.3 percent, down two percentage points from 2016, with 37.1 percent of males smoking, down 4.3 percentage points from 2016, the commission said.

It is worth noting that the second-hand smoking exposure rate in workplaces rose from 20 percent in 2016 to 27 percent. The rate also went up in restaurants and university campuses.

To curb the negative impact of smoking on public health, the Chinese government has paid considerable attention to tobacco control and rolled out official interventions. In Beijing, the regulations on tobacco control took effect on June 1, 2015, which prohibit smoking in public spaces.

