UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Sees Groundwater Level Up 3.16 Meters In 4 Years

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:22 PM

Beijing sees groundwater level up 3.16 meters in 4 years

At the end of May, the groundwater depth in the plain areas of Beijing averaged 23.32 meters, a cumulative increase of 3.16 meters compared with the same period in 2015, local authorities said

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :At the end of May, the groundwater depth in the plain areas of Beijing averaged 23.32 meters, a cumulative increase of 3.16 meters compared with the same period in 2015, local authorities said.

In recent years, the city's groundwater resources have been effectively protected and restored. The overall groundwater level in the city's plain areas has risen significantly, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Water Affairs.

Compared with the same period last year, the groundwater level in the plain areas of Beijing has risen 2.18 meters. Compared with that in 2015, the city's overall groundwater reserves have increased by 1.62 billion cubic meters.

In order to meet the growing demand for water for living and production in the city, the groundwater exploitation in Beijing has been kept in a state of high intensity and overloaded.

Compared with the beginning of 1980, the groundwater level in Beijing has dropped by nearly 20 meters and the reserves by nearly 9 billion cubic meters.

Over the years, the municipal government has put the protection of groundwater resources high on the agenda via curbing overexploitation and utilizing water from the south-to-north water diversion project and surrounding reservoirs to recharge the groundwater.

Due to the city's efforts to restore the groundwater resources, Beijing's groundwater level stopped falling in 2016 and began to recover gradually.

Related Topics

Water Beijing Same May 2016 2015 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir comes under fire for showing off her sh ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran seeks details of Nawaz, Zardari’s forei ..

18 minutes ago

Chinese coastal city to ban smoking

51 seconds ago

Rama lake, Dewsai plains attract tourists

53 seconds ago

Turkey wishes enhanced ties under new Greek leader ..

55 seconds ago

Indian Air Force Commander to Visit Russia From Ju ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.