Beijing Sees US Intention To Release Report On COVID-19 Origins As 'Political Game'

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Beijing Sees US Intention to Release Report on COVID-19 Origins as 'Political Game'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Washington's intention to release a report on the origins of COVID-19 is just a political game and an attempt to shift the blame, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden earlier announced an intention to release a full report on the coronavirus origins.

In addition, US intelligence officers reportedly told the White House they had a range of still-unexamined materials on the origins of the coronavirus requiring additional computer analysis.

"Virus origins is a complex scientific question. This time, the United States is trying to let intelligence services draw scientific conclusions. This only shows that the US is not interested in the truth, it does not want any scientific research, this is just a political game, an attempt to shift the blame on others," Zhao said at a briefing.

China Washington White House United States Coronavirus

