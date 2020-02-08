Beijing Sends $28.6Mln to Help Treat Coronavirus-Infected People in Hubei Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) China's National Development and Reform Commission has sent 200 million Yuan ($28.6 million) to support the treatment of patients with coronavirus who are currently in serious condition in the Hubei province.

"The National Development and Reform Commission urgently allocated 200 million yuan from the central budget to help the Tongji hospital at the Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, which treats infected patients in serious condition, to build a department for seriously ill people at the people's hospital in Hubei province, in particular, to purchase non-invasive breathing apparatus, electrocardiomonitors and other important equipment," the Commission said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already left more than 630 dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.