UrduPoint.com

Beijing Sends Warships To Sudan To Evacuate Chinese Nationals - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Beijing Sends Warships to Sudan to Evacuate Chinese Nationals - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Chinese armed forces have sent military vessels to Sudan to evacuate Chinese nationals and their belongings from the conflict-torn African country, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"To protect the lives and belongings of Chinese nationals in Sudan, the Chinese army on April 26 sent warships to evacuate Chinese citizens who are in Sudan," the spokesman said in a statement published on WeChat.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Army China Died Khartoum Sudan April From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

21 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.