Beijing Sends Warships to Sudan to Evacuate Chinese Nationals - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Chinese armed forces have sent military vessels to Sudan to evacuate Chinese nationals and their belongings from the conflict-torn African country, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"To protect the lives and belongings of Chinese nationals in Sudan, the Chinese army on April 26 sent warships to evacuate Chinese citizens who are in Sudan," the spokesman said in a statement published on WeChat.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.