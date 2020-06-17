Beijing shuts city schools again over new virus outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing's education commission on Tuesday ordered the closure of the capital's schools again following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of 21 million people.

The commission said on its WeChat social media account that all schools would resume online teaching from Wednesday and universities should also suspend the return of students.