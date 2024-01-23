Beijing Simplifies Business Registration For Foreigners Via Facial ID
Published January 23, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) -- Foreigners applying to start a company in Beijing can now complete the entire registration process online through facial recognition, according to the city's market regulation authorities.
The new policy, which went into effect on Jan. 18, is the latest move by the Chinese capital to streamline the procedures for obtaining business licenses by foreigners, notably reducing the registration time.
Emilia Mpwo Bywaters from the United States became one of the first beneficiaries of the new policy.
With the assistance of a staff member at the government service center of Fengtai District last Thursday, Bywaters completed the registration of a cultural development company in less than 10 minutes. The process involved submitting the company's information and undergoing facial scanning through a WeChat mini program on her phone.
"The entire process for foreigners to get the business license used to take two to three months," said Liu Ruo of the market regulation bureau of Fengtai District.
