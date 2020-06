Beijing Slams EU Report Alleging China, Russia Spread Misinformation About COVID-19

China considers the recent EU report on alleged COVID-19 disinformation campaigns by Beijing and Moscow to be misleading, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) China considers the recent EU report on alleged COVID-19 disinformation campaigns by Beijing and Moscow to be misleading, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Union issued a statement on disinformation around COVID-19 claiming that Russia and China were spreading false information.

"In this 16-page report, the EU clearly shies away from facts in many areas, while singling out China. Such accusations against China, which do not correspond to reality, are themselves disinformation. This also undermines the report's veracity and credibility," Hua said at a briefing.

The European External Action Service regularly publishes surveys in which it designates as "disinformation" media reports from various countries, especially Russia and China.