BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) China considers Washington's new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline groundless and believes the United States is flouting international law, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

"As the United States introduced unjustified sanctions on normal cooperation between two sovereign nations in accordance with their domestic legislation, it violated international law and basic norms of the international relations," Wang said at a briefing.

The diplomat emphasized that Washington's actions "demonstrates its hegemonic way of thinking." Weng is confident that the international community will firmly oppose the new restrictions.