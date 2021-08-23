UrduPoint.com

Beijing Slams New US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 As Illegitimate, Violating Int'l Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:17 PM

Beijing Slams New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Illegitimate, Violating Int'l Law

China considers Washington's new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline groundless and believes the United States is flouting international law, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) China considers Washington's new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline groundless and believes the United States is flouting international law, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

"As the United States introduced unjustified sanctions on normal cooperation between two sovereign nations in accordance with their domestic legislation, it violated international law and basic norms of the international relations," Wang said at a briefing.

The diplomat emphasized that Washington's actions "demonstrates its hegemonic way of thinking." Weng is confident that the international community will firmly oppose the new restrictions.

Related Topics

China Washington Nord United States Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy rejects US lawmaker's claim that ..

Pakistani envoy rejects US lawmaker's claim that Pakistan's military strategy r ..

17 seconds ago
 Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lank ..

Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to play series

25 minutes ago
 European stock markets advance at open

European stock markets advance at open

19 minutes ago
 Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week ..

Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week's tumble

20 minutes ago
 Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualif ..

Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualifiers abroad

20 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul i ..

Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul in 1 Week - Chief of Staff

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.