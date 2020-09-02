An annual report by the US Department of Defense on China's military power is full of biases and unjustified criticism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing urged the United States to objectively assess China's military development

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) An annual report by the US Department of Defense on China's military power is full of biases and unjustified criticism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing urged the United States to objectively assess China's military development.

The report, submitted to Congress on Tuesday, claimed that China is going to double its nuclear warheads to well over 400 by 2030 and expand its nuclear missile arsenal capable of hitting the United States by 200 within the next five years.

"This Pentagon report mainly repeats what had been said in previous similar reports, they are full of biases, they criticize China's defense development, they deliberately distort China's strategic goals, the Chinese side strongly opposes this," Hua said.

The diplomat added that China's strategic plans had always been transparent and consistent.

"The strengthening of China's defense buildup is aimed at protecting state sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," Hua noted, adding that this is every country's right and China does not deserve such criticism.

The spokeswoman went on to say that China's military power was far from that of the United States.

"We call on the United States to stop publishing such irresponsible reports every year, to take an objective look at China's development and strategic goals, to make more efforts to promote relations between the armed forces of the two countries, and not the other way around," Hua stressed.

According to the US Department of Defense, China is expanding its inventory of the multi-role DF-26, a mobile, ground-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile system capable of rapidly swapping conventional and nuclear warheads.

US-China relations have significantly deteriorated in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a not-transparent response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

China has denied accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law.