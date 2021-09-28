UrduPoint.com

Beijing Slams Tokyo's Security Strategy Naming China, Russia Cyberthreat States - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:56 PM

Beijing Slams Tokyo's Security Strategy Naming China, Russia Cyberthreat States - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) China opposes Japan's deliberate inflation of the cyberthreat allegedly emanating from its neighboring countries, including China and Russia, in is security strategy, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Japan unveiled a draft security plan for the next three years, which listed China, Russia and North Korea as emerging cyberthreat nations, and outlined the importance of cooperation with the United States, Australia and India via QUAD and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"Japan, ignoring the facts, baselessly denigrates and attacks China on cybersecurity issues, deliberately exaggerates the 'threat of neighboring countries,' (and) China strongly opposes this," the spokeswoman said.

She implied that Japan has been coordinated in its remarks against China's cybercapabilities by a country that is well-known to be the world leader in all sorts of cybertheft and espionage, not even sparing its allies.

"We hope that Japan will think deeply, will proceed from its own interests and make more efforts that contribute to strengthening political mutual trust with neighboring countries and are favorable for regional peace and stability," the diplomat said, adding that China will continue to provide for its own cybersecurity and respond to various acts politicizing cybersecurity issues.

China and Russia have repeatedly rejected accusations of their roles in cyberattacks targeting Western governments. In addition, both nations have repeatedly expressed their readiness to cooperate with the West in the matter.

