BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Washington's accusations that China could be responsible for the recent cyberattacks on a number of US government agencies are "frivolous" and pursue political goals, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the true scale of recent cyberattacks on US government agencies was greatly exaggerated by the media, alleging that China, rather than Russia, could be behind the hacking attacks.

"What I want to make clear is that the U.S. accusation on the cyber attack are frivolous and self-contradictory and is driven by the political agenda to smear and shift the blame to China. We resolutely oppose such practices," Wang said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the US has long been politicizing cybersecurity and spreading rumors in the absence of evidence to taint China's reputation to undermine confidence in the Asian country and mislead the international community.

"Such words and deeds are inconsistent with the international standing of the United States. We hope it will take a more responsible stance on cyber security issues," the spokesman added.

Last week, media reported that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack. The attacks were instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind it but provided no evidence to back the allegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the allegations.