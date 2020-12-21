UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Slams Trump's Accusations Of Mass Cyberattacks As Frivolous, Politically Motivated

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Beijing Slams Trump's Accusations of Mass Cyberattacks as Frivolous, Politically Motivated

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Washington's accusations that China could be responsible for the recent cyberattacks on a number of US government agencies are "frivolous" and pursue political goals, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the true scale of recent cyberattacks on US government agencies was greatly exaggerated by the media, alleging that China, rather than Russia, could be behind the hacking attacks.

"What I want to make clear is that the U.S. accusation on the cyber attack are frivolous and self-contradictory and is driven by the political agenda to smear and shift the blame to China. We resolutely oppose such practices," Wang said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the US has long been politicizing cybersecurity and spreading rumors in the absence of evidence to taint China's reputation to undermine confidence in the Asian country and mislead the international community.

"Such words and deeds are inconsistent with the international standing of the United States. We hope it will take a more responsible stance on cyber security issues," the spokesman added.

Last week, media reported that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack. The attacks were instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind it but provided no evidence to back the allegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the allegations.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia China Washington Trump United States Post Media Government Asia Hacking

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

1 hour ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.