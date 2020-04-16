The United States' suggestions that China might have set off low-level underground nuclear test blasts are "pure fiction" that does not even deserve a rebuttal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United States' suggestions that China might have set off low-level underground nuclear test blasts are "pure fiction" that does not even deserve a rebuttal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In an executive summary of its report on compliance with arms control and nonproliferation on Wednesday, the State Department hinted that China might have covertly conducted low-level underground nuclear test explosions.

"We have taken note of these reports. The US' accusations against China are pure fiction. It is a lie that does not even deserve a rebuttal," the ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

The US itself, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Iran nuclear deal, the diplomat recalled.

Washington, he added, is also stepping up its military power, "seriously undermining the strategic balance of powers in the world and interfering with the global disarmament."

"The US has no right to judge anyone and consider itself a judge. We urge the US to rethink its actions and stop making irresponsible claims with regard to other countries," the spokesman stated.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which bans all nuclear explosions, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. The treaty has not entered into force, as several signatories - including the US and China - have not ratified it. Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000.