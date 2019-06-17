UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Slams US For 'Hypocritical' Remarks On UN Official's Visit To Xinjiang

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:08 PM

Beijing Slams US for 'Hypocritical' Remarks on UN Official's Visit to Xinjiang

The United States' claims about the visit of UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) are "hypocritical" and run counter to Washington's calls for more openness with regard to Beijing's policies in the province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The United States' claims about the visit of UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) are "hypocritical" and run counter to Washington's calls for more openness with regard to Beijing's policies in the province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Voronkov visited China, including XUAR, at Beijing's invitation from June 13-15. In phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan expressed "deep concerns" over the visit, calling it "highly inappropriate" in light of Beijing's "repression campaign" against Muslims in the region. He claimed that Voronkov was thereby "putting at risk the UN's reputation and credibility on counterterrorism and human rights" and called for unhindered access of UN human rights experts to the so-called re-education camps for Muslims in the region.

"Voronkov's visit is a part of normal cooperation between China and the UN. The United States received Voronkov too, so it has no right to make irresponsible statements about his visit to China. The United States on one hand demands that China give an explanation about measures it takes in Xinjiang, while, on the other, when China opens its doors and invites the head of the UN Counter Terrorism Office, the United States slams the UN, saying that it is inappropriate.

What is the logic? These US actions are hypocritical and devoid of common sense," the ministry's spokesman, Lu Kang, said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the United States "simply does not want to hear" positive signals from the international community about the situation in Xinjiang.

This visit, meanwhile, was extremely successful and helped strengthen China's counterterrorism cooperation with the UN, Lu noted.

"Another series of speculations of the US side about Voronkov's visit to XUAR and constant accusations against China and the UN are absolutely fruitless," he added.

In an August 2018 report, UN experts on the elimination of racial discrimination said that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be held in the "re-education" camps. Beijing has, however, denied the existence of such camps on numerous occasions, saying that the claims have never been substantiated and arguing that the facilities are, in fact, vocational colleges set up as part of counterterrorist efforts in the region.

Related Topics

United Nations China Washington Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin United States June August 2018 Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese ..

9 minutes ago

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading ..

9 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

9 minutes ago

Four more filtration plants to be added to the saf ..

16 minutes ago

Business community should bailout country from pro ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.