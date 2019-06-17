The United States' claims about the visit of UN Counter Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) are "hypocritical" and run counter to Washington's calls for more openness with regard to Beijing's policies in the province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

Voronkov visited China, including XUAR, at Beijing's invitation from June 13-15. In phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan expressed "deep concerns" over the visit, calling it "highly inappropriate" in light of Beijing's "repression campaign" against Muslims in the region. He claimed that Voronkov was thereby "putting at risk the UN's reputation and credibility on counterterrorism and human rights" and called for unhindered access of UN human rights experts to the so-called re-education camps for Muslims in the region.

"Voronkov's visit is a part of normal cooperation between China and the UN. The United States received Voronkov too, so it has no right to make irresponsible statements about his visit to China. The United States on one hand demands that China give an explanation about measures it takes in Xinjiang, while, on the other, when China opens its doors and invites the head of the UN Counter Terrorism Office, the United States slams the UN, saying that it is inappropriate.

What is the logic? These US actions are hypocritical and devoid of common sense," the ministry's spokesman, Lu Kang, said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the United States "simply does not want to hear" positive signals from the international community about the situation in Xinjiang.

This visit, meanwhile, was extremely successful and helped strengthen China's counterterrorism cooperation with the UN, Lu noted.

"Another series of speculations of the US side about Voronkov's visit to XUAR and constant accusations against China and the UN are absolutely fruitless," he added.

In an August 2018 report, UN experts on the elimination of racial discrimination said that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be held in the "re-education" camps. Beijing has, however, denied the existence of such camps on numerous occasions, saying that the claims have never been substantiated and arguing that the facilities are, in fact, vocational colleges set up as part of counterterrorist efforts in the region.