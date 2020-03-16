UrduPoint.com
Beijing Slams US For Protesting Against Alleged Role In Bringing COVID-19 To Wuhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Beijing Slams US for Protesting Against Alleged Role in Bringing COVID-19 to Wuhan

The United States' complaint against China over the latter's claim about the US military's role in bringing the coronavirus to Wuhan is unfounded, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The United States' complaint against China over the latter's claim about the US military's role in bringing the coronavirus to Wuhan is unfounded, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Thursday, Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said that the US military could have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated. He published several posts on Twitter claiming it was in fact the United States that was the initial hotbed of infection. The following day, the US State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador over China's "blatant, global" disinformation campaign.

"Some time ago, the US side, both in Beijing and in Washington, lodged an unreasonable protest with China in connection with the issue you have mentioned.

The Chinese side, in turn, lodged a reciprocal protest with the United States in connection with attempts by a number of high-ranking US officials to denigrate China," Geng said at a briefing, when asked a relevant question.

According to Geng, China hopes that the United States will stop making defamatory statements, especially with regard to its efforts to combat the ongoing epidemic.

Over 81,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on mainland China, with the death toll standing at just over 3,200, according to official figures. On the global scale, the virus has infected nearly 170,000 people and killed over 6,500.

