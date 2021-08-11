Beijing has expressed outrage over a recent meeting between a US envoy and the Tibetan spiritual leader's representative, denouncing the "provocative act" as interference in China's internal affairs, the Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Beijing has expressed outrage over a recent meeting between a US envoy and the Tibetan spiritual leader's representative, denouncing the "provocative act" as interference in China's internal affairs, the Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday.

Atul Keshap, appointed as Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in India last month, met with the Dalai Lama's representative, Ngodup Dongchung, on Tuesday. The meeting is almost two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the spiritual leader's representative during his India visit.

"Strongly opposed to repeated provocative acts by the US. Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference," the embassy's spokesman, Wang Xiaojian, tweeted.

The diplomat reiterated Beijing's stance on the issue, considering the Tibetan government-in-exile which is "completely in violation of China's Constitution and laws, and is not recognized by any country" a separatist political organization with the agenda of pursuing Tibet's independence.

"Any form of contact between the US side and the Dalai clique is a violation of the US commitment to acknowledging Tibet being part of China, to not supporting 'Tibetan Independence,' and to not supporting attempts to split China," another tweet in the thread maintained.

The diplomat called on Washington to "honour its commitment" and "stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs" by offering support for the region's independence.

India has been home to the Dalai Lama since he fled Tibet in 1959. In 2003, Beijing and New Delhi signed a declaration of cooperation under which India recognized China's claim over Tibet and agreed to deny the Tibetan government-in-exile a platform for political mobilization.