UrduPoint.com

Beijing Slams US Officials' Meeting With Dalai Lama's Representative As 'Provocative Act'

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:53 PM

Beijing Slams US Officials' Meeting With Dalai Lama's Representative as 'Provocative Act'

Beijing has expressed outrage over a recent meeting between a US envoy and the Tibetan spiritual leader's representative, denouncing the "provocative act" as interference in China's internal affairs, the Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Beijing has expressed outrage over a recent meeting between a US envoy and the Tibetan spiritual leader's representative, denouncing the "provocative act" as interference in China's internal affairs, the Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday.

Atul Keshap, appointed as Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in India last month, met with the Dalai Lama's representative, Ngodup Dongchung, on Tuesday. The meeting is almost two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the spiritual leader's representative during his India visit.

"Strongly opposed to repeated provocative acts by the US. Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference," the embassy's spokesman, Wang Xiaojian, tweeted.

The diplomat reiterated Beijing's stance on the issue, considering the Tibetan government-in-exile which is "completely in violation of China's Constitution and laws, and is not recognized by any country" a separatist political organization with the agenda of pursuing Tibet's independence.

"Any form of contact between the US side and the Dalai clique is a violation of the US commitment to acknowledging Tibet being part of China, to not supporting 'Tibetan Independence,' and to not supporting attempts to split China," another tweet in the thread maintained.

The diplomat called on Washington to "honour its commitment" and "stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs" by offering support for the region's independence.

India has been home to the Dalai Lama since he fled Tibet in 1959. In 2003, Beijing and New Delhi signed a declaration of cooperation under which India recognized China's claim over Tibet and agreed to deny the Tibetan government-in-exile a platform for political mobilization.

Related Topics

India China Washington Visit Beijing Split New Delhi Independence

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

1 hour ago
 Kiev Tries to Create Illusion of Broad Support for ..

Kiev Tries to Create Illusion of Broad Support for International Drills - Moscow

42 seconds ago
 Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati, adds to doubt over ..

Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati, adds to doubt over US Open

45 seconds ago
 Polish government loses key votes, putting future ..

Polish government loses key votes, putting future in doubt

5 minutes ago
 Federal Judge Rules US House Allowed to Access Som ..

Federal Judge Rules US House Allowed to Access Some of Trump's Tax Records

5 minutes ago
 New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.