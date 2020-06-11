UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Slams US Religious Freedom Report As Manifestation Of Double Standards

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:51 PM

Beijing Slams US Religious Freedom Report as Manifestation of Double Standards

China on Thursday brandished the United States' annual religious freedom report as hypocrisy and a manifestation of double standards on the part of Washington

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) China on Thursday brandished the United States' annual religious freedom report as hypocrisy and a manifestation of double standards on the part of Washington.

A day prior, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the Commission on International Religious Freedom's annual reports on "countries of particular concern," which included reports on mostly adversarial nations. Pompeo said that repression against all religions continues to intensify, expressing concern over the mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, as well as continued repressions against Tibetan Buddhists, Christians and Falun Gong.

"The contents of this report regarding China and the Pompeo statement do not take facts into account, are full of ideological prejudices, and contain the rampant denigrating of the Central Committee's policies.

This is a gross interference in the internal affairs of China, which the Chinese side strongly opposes," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing in Beijing.

She went on to stress that religious freedom is guaranteed to all citizens in China and that over 200 million people practice 5,500 religions in the country.

China has long been denying numerous reports that up to one million people have been forcefully incarcerated in Uighur reeducation camps.

The Chinese authorities in recent years have allowed select reporters into the camps in Xinjiang, where handpicked groups of the Uighur minority people said they were not being kept against their will and the camp stay is helping rid them of radical Islamic views.

Related Topics

Minority China Washington Beijing Falun United States Muslim Christian All Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

26 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

35 minutes ago

Two gangs busted; gold ornaments and eight bikes r ..

2 minutes ago

Assad Relieves Syrian Prime Minister of Duties - P ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA Executive Committee to Discuss Euro 2020 Venu ..

2 minutes ago

Readymade garment exports increase by record 10.97 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.