Beijing Slams US-UK-Australia-Canada Declaration Urging to Respect Hong Kong Autonomy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) China is calling on foreign nations to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday, commenting on the joint statement by the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

In their statement, the countries' foreign ministries said that the Chinese government's decision to develop the Hong Kong security bill contradicted the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration on the autonomy of the region, and would also undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework.

"These countries are grossly meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic affair. China condemns this and declares its resolute protest ... We are calling on all the relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and cease any attempts of meddling in Hong Kong affairs," Zhao said at a briefing.