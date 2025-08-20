Beijing Solution Expo Will Be Unveiled At The 2025 CIFTIS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Beijing from September 10 to 14.
Being a highlight, the Beijing Solution Expo, will be on display during the same period, aiming to showcase the capital’s achievements in building a global digital economy benchmark city and promote its excellent digital service solutions internationally.
This expo will focus on the theme of refined urban governance, to build simulated scenes of government affairs, education, medical care, justice, transportation, and municipal administration in the 2,000-square-meter exhibition space. Through multiple carriers such as digital humans, interactive touch screens, and virtual simulations, it vividly demonstrates how digital technology deeply empowers urban development, and creates an immersive, multi-dimensional experience environment for the audience, China Economic Net reported.
The exhibition covers the following key areas: Digital City, which involves digital upgrades to urban governance through the support of computing facilities and intelligent cloud platforms; Government Office, which showcases how collaborative office solutions use digital technology to create a world-class business environment; Urban Governance, which showcases how vehicle-road cloud, comprehensive law enforcement, Beidou intelligent inspection and other solutions can effectively improve the level of refined and intelligent urban management; Public Services, which showcases how ultra-high-definition audio-visual, digital medical solutions and other solutions use digital technology to benefit the general public and enhance the convenience and security of citizens’ lives.
Internationally, the digital innovation achievements of the Beijing Solution Expo will be regularly displayed and promoted internationally based on the Beijing Digital Economy Enterprise Overseas Innovation Service Base.
As a vital carrier for the construction of the Digital Silk Road economic cooperation pilot zone, the base will continue to enable outstanding digital enterprises to accurately expand the global market and efficiently connect with international resources, and export the innovative model of the Beijing solution.
