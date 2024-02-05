Beijing Steps Up Efforts On Commercial Aerospace
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The municipal government of Beijing is planning the establishment of a dedicated "Rocket Street" as a research and production hub for the advancement of commercial aerospace.
It is part of the capital city's ongoing endeavors to foster innovation in the industry.
Jiang Guangzhi, director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said the city had laid out measures for the development of a satellite internet industry and provided support for 41 commercialization launch projects, with funding exceeding 100 million Yuan (14.08 million U.S. Dollars).
He made the remarks at a conference on Saturday. He said Beijing hosts a cluster of 157 enterprises specializing in commercial space, including a number of leading commercial launch startups.
Rocket companies are centered in the south of the city, with satellite-related enterprises gravitating to its north.
In 2023, a total of 13 space launches were conducted by China's private commercial rocket enterprises, all headquartered in Beijing.
The city's rocket makers are now engaging in the development of reusable rockets, with a projected breakthrough between 2024 and 2025, Jiang added.
To expedite the advancement of the commercial space industry, Beijing will persist in its dedication to bolstering the commercial space sector. According to Jiang, efforts will be made to enhance the utilization of ground infrastructure, facilitate the construction of constellations, foster the widespread application of space information, and explore satellite data trading.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From World
-
Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 1109 seconds ago
-
Inter beat Juve to take control of Serie A title tussle16 seconds ago
-
Boygenius: the supergroup whose synergy reinvigorated rock19 seconds ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 202433 seconds ago
-
New York to host 2026 World Cup final37 seconds ago
-
New York selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final43 seconds ago
-
Yemen's Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 202449 seconds ago
-
Taylor Swift: music's record-breaking, money-raking, headline-making deity10 minutes ago
-
Russian helicopter crashes into lake during training flight11 minutes ago
-
India's oppression in Kashmir decried at event in Pakistani consulate, New York11 minutes ago
-
South Africa face Osimhen's Nigeria, Ivory Coast still alive in AFCON semis11 minutes ago
-
Parisians vote in anti-SUV parking price referendum20 minutes ago