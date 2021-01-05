UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Strengthen Anti-epidemic Measures For Public Transport

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

Beijing strengthen anti-epidemic measures for public transport

Beijing has further laid out requirements for COVID-19 prevention and control in the public transport services, including taxis and road passenger transportation

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing has further laid out requirements for COVID-19 prevention and control in the public transport services, including taxis and road passenger transportation.

Taxis and ride-hailing cars in Beijing are not allowed to leave the city for regions classified as medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19, said Wang Zhaorong, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, at a press conference on Monday.

Road passenger lines and chartered bus transport services to medium- and high-risk areas have been suspended.

Authorities have also asked taxi companies in Beijing to strengthen anti-epidemic measures, including vehicle disinfection, ventilation and personnel protection. Newly employed drivers should have a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within three days.

Meanwhile, 423,800 people in key business areas of Beijing's Shunyi District and their surrounding communities had been tested for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Monday. So far, 415,000 have received their nucleic acid test results with all testing negative, according to the press conference.

Related Topics

Business Road Vehicle Beijing All P

Recent Stories

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

6 minutes ago

J-10C, J-11B fighter jets shine in just-concluded ..

1 minute ago

Family of Mexican Doctor Paralyzed After Pfizer Sh ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

14 minutes ago

Russia adds 24,246 COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

USC records Rs100 bln annual turn over in 2020

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.