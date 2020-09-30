UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidates Using China In Campaigns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidates Using China in Campaigns

Beijing is strongly opposed to the US presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, making China a subject of their campaigns as their claims are consistently false, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Beijing is strongly opposed to the US presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, making China a subject of their campaigns as their claims are consistently false, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

"China is strongly opposed to the relevant persons [Biden and Trump] making China a subject of debate in their election campaign," Wang said at a regular briefing.

According to him, "the facts have repeatedly confirmed that the US accusations against China are absolutely groundless."

Wang was speaking not long after Trump and Biden faced off in their first face-to-face debate in Cleveland. The debate was marked with the candidates trading insults and frequently interrupting one another.

They are set to meet again twice before the November 3 election.

Related Topics

Election China Trump Beijing Cleveland November

Recent Stories

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

17 seconds ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

1 minute ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

1 minute ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

1 minute ago

The rise and fall of Super Rugby, in six stages

1 minute ago

OPPO Reno4 Pro Lets Users Boost their Productivity ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.