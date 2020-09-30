Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidates Using China in Campaigns

Beijing is strongly opposed to the US presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, making China a subject of their campaigns as their claims are consistently false, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday

"China is strongly opposed to the relevant persons [Biden and Trump] making China a subject of debate in their election campaign," Wang said at a regular briefing.

According to him, "the facts have repeatedly confirmed that the US accusations against China are absolutely groundless."

Wang was speaking not long after Trump and Biden faced off in their first face-to-face debate in Cleveland. The debate was marked with the candidates trading insults and frequently interrupting one another.

They are set to meet again twice before the November 3 election.