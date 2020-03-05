Beijing subway to pilot reservation system to control passenger flow

Two subway stations in Beijing will begin piloting a reservation system on Friday to avoid the congregation of passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two subway stations in Beijing will begin piloting a reservation system on Friday to avoid the congregation of passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays, passengers can book a 10-minute reservation slot on their smartphones to enter Tiantongyuan and Shahe stations, which were often overwhelmed with passengers during morning rush hours before the epidemic, according to Beijing Subway Limited, the city's subway operator.

After successfully making the reservations, passengers have a 30-minute window -- from 10 minutes before the slot to 10 minutes after -- to enter the stations via a fast track using a QR code generated on their phones.

Those who do not make a reservation must wait in line before entering.

The reservation system is aimed at reducing the wait time for passengers and providing them with a better riding experience, according to Beijing Subway.

At present, 16 subways lines in Beijing are operating with about 15 percent of normal passenger flow, but pressure on the subway stations is mounting as more enterprises resume operations, according to the company.