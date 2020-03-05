UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Subway To Pilot Reservation System To Control Passenger Flow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:25 PM

Beijing subway to pilot reservation system to control passenger flow

Two subway stations in Beijing will begin piloting a reservation system on Friday to avoid the congregation of passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two subway stations in Beijing will begin piloting a reservation system on Friday to avoid the congregation of passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays, passengers can book a 10-minute reservation slot on their smartphones to enter Tiantongyuan and Shahe stations, which were often overwhelmed with passengers during morning rush hours before the epidemic, according to Beijing Subway Limited, the city's subway operator.

After successfully making the reservations, passengers have a 30-minute window -- from 10 minutes before the slot to 10 minutes after -- to enter the stations via a fast track using a QR code generated on their phones.

Those who do not make a reservation must wait in line before entering.

The reservation system is aimed at reducing the wait time for passengers and providing them with a better riding experience, according to Beijing Subway.

At present, 16 subways lines in Beijing are operating with about 15 percent of normal passenger flow, but pressure on the subway stations is mounting as more enterprises resume operations, according to the company.

Related Topics

Company Beijing National University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australia to impose entry ban on people from Korea ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 327.579 released for Aviation Division projects ..

4 minutes ago

Two motorbike riders killed in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Injury-hit Nishikori out of Japan-Ecuador Davis Cu ..

4 minutes ago

Plastic imports dip over 10pc to $1123.260 mln

1 minute ago

Sanders, Warren Camps Make Contacts About Potentia ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.