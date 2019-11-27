UrduPoint.com
Beijing Suggests More Active Intelligence Sharing, Transfer Of Suspected Terrorists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

Beijing Suggests More Active Intelligence Sharing, Transfer of Suspected Terrorists

China considers it necessary to strengthen the international community's cooperation on intelligence sharing and the transfer of terrorist suspects to effectively combat terrorism in the Middle East, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) China considers it necessary to strengthen the international community's cooperation on intelligence sharing and the transfer of terrorist suspects to effectively combat terrorism in the middle East, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said on Wednesday.

"A comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy is a guarantee of enhanced security in the Middle East. Terrorism is a tumor that destroys the health of the region and harms the whole world. The international community needs to unite and follow the intended course until the end until the threat is completely eliminated," Chen said at the opening of the Middle East Security Forum in Beijing.

According to the assistant foreign minister, it is crucial to not let terrorist and extremist forces take advantage of the existing instability in the region and sow fear among the nations.

"We should listen to the needs and concerns of regional countries, take concrete steps to help them increase their ability to fight terrorism. We should take an approach to address both the symptoms and the root causes, cutting off terrorist financing and enhancing practical cooperation in transferring suspected terrorists, border control and intelligence sharing," Chen added.

The Middle East Security Forum is being held by the Chinese Institute of International Studies at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from November 27-28.

