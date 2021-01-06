Beijing Supports Hong Kong Police Amid Reports About Arrests of Over 50 Activists

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Chinese government expresses its support to the Hong Kong Police following arrests of over 50 opposition activists in the special administrative region (SAR), Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that more than 50 high-profile anti-Beijing activists and politicians, including US lawyer John Clancey, had been arrested on suspicion of plotting to force Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam to step down and paralyze the work of the regional government. The reports prompted the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union to voice their concerns over what has transpired.

"The SAR government shall not tolerate crimes subverting the state. China is a country with rule of law and Hong Kong is a society with law and order. We support the HKPF [Hong Kong Police Force] in fulfilling their duties in accordance with law," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

Hua added Hong Kong's status as an international hub would not suffer as a result.

"I believe all can see clearly that the normal rights and freedoms the Hong Kong people enjoy are not affected at all. If anything is affected, it is the freedom of some external forces who were colluding with certain individuals in Hong Kong to undermine China's stability and security," the spokesperson concluded.

In late June, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it may limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.