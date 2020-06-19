UrduPoint.com
Beijing Supports Putin's Initiative To Hold Summit Of UNSC Permanent Members

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:04 PM

Beijing Supports Putin's Initiative to Hold Summit of UNSC Permanent Members

Beijing supports the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Beijing supports the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope in an article published in The National Interest international affairs magazine on Thursday that the Moscow-proposed summit between the five permanent UNSC members � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States � would take place as soon as possible. The Russian leader thanked international partners for the support of holding such a meeting.

"We have already expressed our position on this issue. The Chinese side supports the initiative of the Russian side to hold a summit of five permanent members of the Security Council. We are ready to maintain contact with the other permanent members of the UN Security Council on the organization of this meeting," Zhao said at a briefing.

The Russian president noted in his article that the international community needs an open discussion of problems related to maintaining peace, strengthening global and regional security, strategic arms control, as well as joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism and other major challenges and threats.

