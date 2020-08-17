UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Supports Putin's Proposal To Hold Video Summit On Iran - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Beijing Supports Putin's Proposal to Hold Video Summit on Iran - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) China welcomes a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online summit on Iran's nuclear program, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian president reiterated Russia's support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, and proposed the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent members as well as Germany and Iran to have a teleconference in order to avoid escalation of the situation.

"China welcomes President Putin's initiative to hold a video summit on the Iranian nuclear issue and highly appreciates Russia's efforts to lower tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue and strengthen the regional security," Zhao said in a statement.

He has added that China supports the Iranian nuclear deal and remains a steadfast supporter of peace and stability in the middle East.

"China is ready to continue maintaining close contacts and coordination with the pertinent sides, facilitate the process of political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through joint efforts," the spokesman said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States Middle East 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

9 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.