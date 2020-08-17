(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) China welcomes a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online summit on Iran's nuclear program, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian president reiterated Russia's support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, and proposed the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent members as well as Germany and Iran to have a teleconference in order to avoid escalation of the situation.

"China welcomes President Putin's initiative to hold a video summit on the Iranian nuclear issue and highly appreciates Russia's efforts to lower tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue and strengthen the regional security," Zhao said in a statement.

He has added that China supports the Iranian nuclear deal and remains a steadfast supporter of peace and stability in the middle East.

"China is ready to continue maintaining close contacts and coordination with the pertinent sides, facilitate the process of political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through joint efforts," the spokesman said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.