MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Chinese politburo member and top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said that Beijing supports South Korea's bid for a declaration on the official end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"(We) support the push for the end-of-war declaration and believe that the end-of-war declaration will contribute to promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Yang was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency, citing the Korean president's office.

While on an official visit to Seoul, Yang met with the Director of National Security, Suh Hoon, who is also the national security advisor of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

During his meeting with Suh, Yang also stressed that Beijing intends on having a "more constructive role" in similar matters in the future, a senior South Korean government official told the news agency.

In September, Moon proposed to the United Nations that the two Koreas, the United States and China come together to officially declare the end of the Korean War. Reports on November 11 indicated that Seoul and Washington have commenced consultations on the content of the declaration of the Korean War's end and have agreed on a common framework.