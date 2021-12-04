UrduPoint.com

Beijing Supports Seoul's Push For End-of-War Declaration With North - Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Beijing Supports Seoul's Push for End-of-War Declaration with North - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Chinese politburo member and top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said that Beijing supports South Korea's bid for a declaration on the official end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"(We) support the push for the end-of-war declaration and believe that the end-of-war declaration will contribute to promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Yang was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency, citing the Korean president's office.

While on an official visit to Seoul, Yang met with the Director of National Security, Suh Hoon, who is also the national security advisor of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

During his meeting with Suh, Yang also stressed that Beijing intends on having a "more constructive role" in similar matters in the future, a senior South Korean government official told the news agency.

In September, Moon proposed to the United Nations that the two Koreas, the United States and China come together to officially declare the end of the Korean War. Reports on November 11 indicated that Seoul and Washington have commenced consultations on the content of the declaration of the Korean War's end and have agreed on a common framework.

Related Topics

United Nations China Washington Visit Beijing Seoul South Korea United States North Korea September November Government Top

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 celebrates International Day of Persons ..

Expo 2020 celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

40 minutes ago
 India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago
 Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defuse ..

Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

41 minutes ago
 PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

41 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.