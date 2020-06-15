Beijing Suspends Cultural, Entertainment Events Due to New COVID-19 Cluster at City Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The authorities of China's Beijing has decided to suspend all cultural and entertainment activities in the city due to a new COVID-19 cluster at the Xinfadi, the largest wholesale market in Beijing, the local authorities said on Monday.

"All residential complexes must comply with the prevention and control measures provided for by the second level of response to public health emergencies, maintain round-the-clock duty at entrances, resume temperature checks, increase widespread disinfection, and suspend cultural and entertainment events," the authorities said.

The authorities noted that people would be able to enter their residential complexes only upon showing their passes, while couriers, service personnel and other persons who do not live in a residential complex would have to register at the entrance and show an electronic "health code," indicating that they did not have any health issues or travel history.

The authorities closed Xinfadi on Saturday after they discovered 46 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers linked to the market following mass testing. Moreover, a lockdown was reimposed in the Fengtai district of the capital, where the market is located. The city authorities have said that all people who work at Xinfadi or visited the place since May 30 will take nucleic acid tests to detect if they are infected with COVID-19.

According to Monday morning's statistics, there were only 42 COVID-19 cases in Beijing, with 36 of them symptomatic and six asymptomatic. A total of 79 people are currently being treated in the city's hospitals.