Beijing Tightens COVID-19 Screening On Construction Sites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Authorities in Beijing said on Monday they had launched a blanket search and testing campaign among the city's construction sites, where three confirmed COVID-19 cases emerged

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Authorities in Beijing said on Monday they had launched a blanket search and testing campaign among the city's construction sites, where three confirmed COVID-19 cases emerged.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told a press conference on Monday afternoon that three cases were reported from two construction sites in Beijing.

The commission said it had checked 435 projects in the city, and given nucleic acid tests to 1,622 people there who had visited or contacted people from the Xinfadi food market.

The two construction sites, where the confirmed cases were reported, have been put under closed-off management, it said.

The Chinese capital on Sunday reported nine newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, two suspected cases, and five asymptomatic cases, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

From June 11 to 21, Beijing reported 236 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases.

