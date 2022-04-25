UrduPoint.com

Beijing Tightens Preventive Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Beijing Tightens Preventive Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Beijing authorities are intensifying measures for control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 amid a growing number of new cases of infection, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Beijing authorities are intensifying measures for control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 amid a growing number of new cases of infection, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A total of 29 new cases have been detected in Beijing in the past 24 hours, including 20 cases in the city district of Chaoyang, the deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, Pang Xinghuo, told a briefing.

Following that, the city authorities addressed Beijing residents on social media, asking them to refrain from mass gatherings. The residents of the Chaoyang district, the permanent population of which is over 3.4 million, received a mobile phone notification enjoining three PCR tests over the week and avoidance of unnecessary travel.

Furthermore, several apartment complexes in the Chaoyang district have been closed for quarantine.

In addition to the comprehensive testing campaign, the city authorities have tightened controls on entering and leaving Beijing. The residents were recommended to refrain from traveling outside the city during the May holidays, being obliged to spend a week in quarantine upon return.

A total of 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 17,581 asymptomatic cases were reported in China on Sunday, according to China's National Health Commission. The Chinese authorities remain committed to a "zero tolerance" policy by imposing strict lockdowns at the slightest threat of disease outbreak.

Related Topics

Mobile China Social Media Holidays Chaoyang Beijing May Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Man arrested in London after four people found dea ..

Man arrested in London after four people found dead

1 minute ago
 Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at St ..

Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at Standstill - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Industrial unit preparing substandard oil/Ghee rai ..

Industrial unit preparing substandard oil/Ghee raided

1 minute ago
 Sino-EU Relations Challenging as China is Both Par ..

Sino-EU Relations Challenging as China is Both Partner, Systemic Rival - Von der ..

4 minutes ago
 OCAC confirms ample fuel supply in country

OCAC confirms ample fuel supply in country

4 minutes ago
 12 booked for water theft

12 booked for water theft

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.