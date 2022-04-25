Beijing Tightens Preventive Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Beijing authorities are intensifying measures for control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 amid a growing number of new cases of infection, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Beijing authorities are intensifying measures for control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 amid a growing number of new cases of infection, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A total of 29 new cases have been detected in Beijing in the past 24 hours, including 20 cases in the city district of Chaoyang, the deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, Pang Xinghuo, told a briefing.

Following that, the city authorities addressed Beijing residents on social media, asking them to refrain from mass gatherings. The residents of the Chaoyang district, the permanent population of which is over 3.4 million, received a mobile phone notification enjoining three PCR tests over the week and avoidance of unnecessary travel.

Furthermore, several apartment complexes in the Chaoyang district have been closed for quarantine.

In addition to the comprehensive testing campaign, the city authorities have tightened controls on entering and leaving Beijing. The residents were recommended to refrain from traveling outside the city during the May holidays, being obliged to spend a week in quarantine upon return.

A total of 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 17,581 asymptomatic cases were reported in China on Sunday, according to China's National Health Commission. The Chinese authorities remain committed to a "zero tolerance" policy by imposing strict lockdowns at the slightest threat of disease outbreak.