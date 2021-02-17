UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Add 1,000 Hectares Of Wetland In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Beijing to add 1,000 hectares of wetland in 2021

Beijing aims to restore 1,000 hectares of wetland this year, beefing up its environmental protection efforts, local authorities have said

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing aims to restore 1,000 hectares of wetland this year, beefing up its environmental protection efforts, local authorities have said.

The Chinese capital has added 11,000 hectares of wetland in the past five years, raising its total wetland area to 58,700 hectares, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Beijing has constructed six wetland sanctuaries and 12 wetland parks over the past five years, after the city incorporated wetland restoration into its afforestation drive to manage its natural environment in a more systematic way, the bureau said.

The city's wetlands, which now cover 3.6 percent of its total landmass, consist of 27,900 hectares of natural wetland, including rivers, lakes and swamps, and another 30,800 hectares of artificial wetland, according to the latest survey.

Related Topics

China Beijing

Recent Stories

India reports 11,610 new coronavirus cases

3 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed in sargodha

1 minute ago

Ecuador suspends recount in presidential election

1 minute ago

Aussie state to end snap COVID-19 lockdown after z ..

3 minutes ago

US Oil Output Down a Record One-Third as Cold Wave ..

3 minutes ago

EU January auto sales plunge: industry group

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.