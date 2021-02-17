Beijing to add 1,000 hectares of wetland in 2021

Beijing aims to restore 1,000 hectares of wetland this year, beefing up its environmental protection efforts, local authorities have said

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing aims to restore 1,000 hectares of wetland this year, beefing up its environmental protection efforts, local authorities have said.

The Chinese capital has added 11,000 hectares of wetland in the past five years, raising its total wetland area to 58,700 hectares, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Beijing has constructed six wetland sanctuaries and 12 wetland parks over the past five years, after the city incorporated wetland restoration into its afforestation drive to manage its natural environment in a more systematic way, the bureau said.

The city's wetlands, which now cover 3.6 percent of its total landmass, consist of 27,900 hectares of natural wetland, including rivers, lakes and swamps, and another 30,800 hectares of artificial wetland, according to the latest survey.