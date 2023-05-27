Beijing to Boost Dialogue With All Parties to Ukrainian Crisis Including Russia - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Beijing will boost the dialogue with all parties to the Ukrainian crisis, including Russia, and make efforts to reach a political settlement, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said.

"Based on provisions of the document 'China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis,' Beijing will continue to boost cooperation and dialogue with all parties, including Russia, and make real efforts for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Li said during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as quoted in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese ministry stated following the meeting that Russia and China would continue to increase bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas and enrich their relations "in a new era."

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."