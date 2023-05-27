UrduPoint.com

Beijing To Boost Dialogue With All Parties To Ukrainian Crisis Including Russia - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Beijing to Boost Dialogue With All Parties to Ukrainian Crisis Including Russia - Envoy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Beijing will boost the dialogue with all parties to the Ukrainian crisis, including Russia, and make efforts to reach a political settlement, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said.

"Based on provisions of the document 'China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis,' Beijing will continue to boost cooperation and dialogue with all parties, including Russia, and make real efforts for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Li said during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as quoted in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese ministry stated following the meeting that Russia and China would continue to increase bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas and enrich their relations "in a new era."

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev February All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums ..

14 seconds ago
 IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHAB ..

IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, AS THE ANNUAL EXTRAVAGANZA ..

18 seconds ago
 RAKEZ is home to over 18,000 companies from 100 co ..

RAKEZ is home to over 18,000 companies from 100 countries: CEO

35 minutes ago
 Audio leaks Commission led Justice Isa stops worki ..

Audio leaks Commission led Justice Isa stops working after SC orders

2 hours ago
 PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi quits politics, step ..

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi quits politics, steps down from party positions

3 hours ago
 PM urges businessmen to help govt in creating jobs ..

PM urges businessmen to help govt in creating jobs, enhancing exports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.