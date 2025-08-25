Beijing To Boost Relic Research, Technological Displays
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The city of Beijing aims to significantly enhance research into and high-tech public display of its cultural relics by 2035, according to a newly released city plan.
The Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau said it will prioritize applying cutting-edge tech like artificial intelligence, big data and virtual reality (VR) within museums and heritage sites.
Key initiatives include creating a comprehensive digital database of all immovable relics -- using data from ongoing and past national surveys. New materials and techniques for preserving ancient wooden structures will be developed.
Museum exhibits will see major upgrades. The plan calls for using VR, augmented reality and high-resolution displays to make visits more interactive and engaging for the public. Tech like the internet of Things and AI will also strengthen artifact security and storage management.
To support these goals, Beijing will encourage universities to offer interdisciplinary programs focused on cultural heritage technology. Improved incentives for converting research into practical applications are also part of this plan.
