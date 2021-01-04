UrduPoint.com
Beijing To Complete COVID-19 Inoculation For Key Groups

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

Beijing to complete COVID-19 inoculation for key groups

Beijing will complete COVID-19 inoculation for key groups before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 12 this year, according to local authorities

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 )

After this round of inoculation, all the eligible people in Beijing will receive COVID-19 vaccines as the vaccines receive market approval, along with a gradual increase in vaccine production, the municipal health commission said.

A total of 73,537 people received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at 220 inoculation venues in two days since the city began administering the jab on Jan. 1 among specific groups of people with high infection risks.

"I'm glad to receive the vaccine for I'm in charge of cold-chain food transportation. I feel much safer now," said a vaccinee surnamed Tong at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing's Chaoyang District.

