Beijing to Continue Building Strategic Partnership With Moscow in 2020 - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) China will continue promoting the strategic partnership with Russia in 2020, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"We will advance the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on all fronts," he stated during a Lunar New Year reception.

He also mentioned that in 2019 the two powers celebrated the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.

"Last year marked the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Under the stewardship of the two Presidents, the China-Russia relationship entered a new era of mutual support, deep convergence, continuous innovation and mutual benefit, making important contributions to world peace and prosperity," the minister said.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats.