UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Continue Building Strategic Partnership With Moscow In 2020 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

Beijing to Continue Building Strategic Partnership With Moscow in 2020 - Foreign Minister

China will continue promoting the strategic partnership with Russia in 2020, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) China will continue promoting the strategic partnership with Russia in 2020, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"We will advance the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on all fronts," he stated during a Lunar New Year reception.

He also mentioned that in 2019 the two powers celebrated the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties.

"Last year marked the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Under the stewardship of the two Presidents, the China-Russia relationship entered a new era of mutual support, deep convergence, continuous innovation and mutual benefit, making important contributions to world peace and prosperity," the minister said.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Related Topics

World Russia China 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

13 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

43 minutes ago

Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embra ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan second developing country to introduce EV ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Awaits UK's Explanation for Putting National ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of two school ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.