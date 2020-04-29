UrduPoint.com
Beijing To Downgrade Currently Highest Emergency Response Level Over COVID-19 On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

The current highest public health emergency response level within a four-tier scale in the Chinese capital city will be lowered by one grade on April 30, Beijing Government Secretary General Jin Wei said at a briefing on Wednesda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The current highest public health emergency response level within a four-tier scale in the Chinese capital city will be lowered by one grade on April 30, Beijing Government Secretary General Jin Wei said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Level I response level over the coronavirus-related public health emergency was declared in Beijing on January 24.

"Upon the assessment of the situation in the city, it was decided to lower Level I emergency response to situations related to public health to Level II beginning midnight April 30," Jin Wei said.

In practical terms, in means that Beijing residents traveling to other regions of China will no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks upon return. For foreign citizens, however, a 14-day quarantine in centralized medical facilities and seven-day self-isolation at home after it is still going to be mandatory.

Residents who are already in the midst of a quarantine will be free to end it, except for those who arrived from the Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic is believed to have originated.

On March 23, Shanghai downgraded the emergency response from level from I to II, citing no domestically transmitted coronavirus cases since the beginning of the month.

Two other Chinese provinces, Guangdong and Shanxi, lowered emergency response level from I to II, and four others �� Liaoning, Guizhou, Yunnan and Gansu � lowered it down to III back in late February.

