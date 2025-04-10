Beijing to experience rare extreme gales from Friday to Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Beijing raised its wind warning to orange-the second-highest alert level-on Thursday as strong gales are expected to sweep through the capital city.

It is reported that this is the first citywide orange wind warning in Beijing in nearly 10 years, according to Central Broadcasting Network.

According to the latest forecast, from Friday to Sunday, affected by a strong cold front, northern China will experience historically rare, sustained gales, while eastern Inner Mongolia and northeastern regions will face blizzards. Southern China will see the strongest hailstorms, and sandstorms are expected in northwestern regions and Inner Mongolia.

In response, the National Meteorological Center issued a yellow gale warning and a blue sandstorm warning at 6 am on Thursday.

The China Meteorological Administration has also activated a Level III emergency response for major meteorological disasters. Beijing municipal emergency management office immediately issued safety advisories, urging residents to minimize or avoid outdoor activities, stay clear of trees, billboards and temporary structures when outside, be vigilant against falling objects, and avoid non-essential travel.

The office issued orange wind warning public protection guidelines, which mentioned that outdoor organized sports or assembly activities should be stopped, and Primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and related training institutions should stop outdoor activities. The public should avoid outdoor activities, and all outdoor fire use is strictly prohibited.

As meteorological departments predicted, from the afternoon of Friday to Sunday, Beijing will experience extreme gales, and a sharp temperature drop due to the cold front.

The chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, Ma Xuekuan, introduced during a conference held on Thursday that this cold air mass will cause strong winds in northern China and the eastern part of the Huanghuai region, particularly with instantaneous extreme winds reaching level-11 to 13.

"In terms of the extreme wind conditions from April each year in the northern China to Huanghuai region, winds of level-10 to 11 are relatively common, but wind speeds exceeding level-12 are historically rare. It can be said that such strong winds during this process in April are quite unusual," Ma said.

As for what a level-13 gust actually means, Ma provided an example: It can break trees with a diameter of about 30 centimeters. At the same time, extreme winds can also topple some billboards, temporary structures, and various transportation and agricultural facilities. Even lightweight vehicles like electric bikes and bicycles parked by the roadside could be blown over.

Therefore, it is evident that the destructive power of level-12 and 13 gusts is indeed very strong. Such strong winds are most likely to occur in mountainous areas with a narrow tube effect or mountain passes, according to Lei Lei, chief forecaster at the Beijing meteorological station.

According to the current forecast, we expect gusts reaching up to level-13 mainly in Yanqing, Changping, Mentougou, Fangshan, Huairou, Miyun, and Pinggu districts. This means that in the high-altitude mountainous regions of western and northern Beijing, strong winds exceeding level-13 may occur due to the influence of certain topographical narrow tube effects.

On Tuesday Beijing to experience rare extreme gales from Friday to Sunday, Beijing Mayor Yin Yong chaired a meeting to coordinate preparations for the approaching weather event.

Yin emphasized that all districts, departments, and units must avoid complacency and overconfidence. He urged full recognition of the weather's extreme intensity, long duration, and wide impact, as well as the complexity of the response.