Beijing To Host 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo In July
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The third China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20 this year, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Thursday.
With a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, the expo features six major exhibition areas -- namely advanced manufacturing, clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy living and green agriculture.
To date, nearly 200 companies have signed up to participate, the CCPIT revealed.
As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo is an internationally shared public product. First held in 2023, the expo has contributed to building more secure, stable, open and inclusive global industrial and supply chains, according to the CCPIT.
