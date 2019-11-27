Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household garbage sorting

Beijing will enforce a city-wide mandatory household garbage sorting system starting in May in a move to strengthen urban governance and prevent pollution

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Beijing will enforce a city-wide mandatory household garbage sorting system starting in May in a move to strengthen urban governance and prevent pollution.

Units and individuals are required to sort garbage into four categories -- kitchen waste, recyclable waste, hazardous waste and other waste, according to a draft amendment to Beijing's household garbage management regulations.

Individuals who fail to sort garbage and decline to rectify their behavior can be fined 50 Yuan (about 7 U.S. Dollars) to 200 yuan.

The new rule was passed Wednesday at a session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress after it solicited opinions from 12,000 lawmakers and over 240,000 residents in August.