Beijing To Reopen Hospital Built For SARS Treatment Amid Coronavirus Fears

Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Beijing to Reopen Hospital Built for SARS Treatment Amid Coronavirus Fears

Beijing will reopen the hospital built in 2003 to quarantine and treat SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) patients amid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), China's state-run media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Beijing will reopen the hospital built in 2003 to quarantine and treat SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) patients amid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), China's state-run media reported on Monday.

The Beijing Epidemic Prevention Workgroup has decided to reopen the Xiaotangshan Hospital today, for the purpose of screening suspected patients and treating patients with mild symptoms who returned from overseas, CCTV broadcaster reported. The Xiaotangshan Hospital has about 1000 beds and mainly serves the purpose of further medical screening of the high-risk groups following initial screening by the customs in Beijing.

The renovation of the hospital in the northern suburb of Beijing started in February as the coronavirus-hit nation saw the necessity to enhance the capabilities of the healthcare system in combating the COVID-19 spread.

Over 81,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on mainland China, with the death toll standing at just over 3,200, according to official figures. On a global scale, the virus has infected nearly 170,000 people and killed over 6,500.

