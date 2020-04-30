UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Reopen Public Libraries, Galleries

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

Beijing to reopen public libraries, galleries

The Capital Library of China and the Art Museum of Beijing Fine Art Academy will reopen on May 1, the first day of the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, while other public libraries and art galleries will reopen gradually according to their own conditions, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Capital library of China and the Art Museum of Beijing Fine Art academy will reopen on May 1, the first day of the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, while other public libraries and art galleries will reopen gradually according to their own conditions, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Thursday.

Public libraries and art galleries will implement real-name reservation systems, while the number of visitors and the visiting hours will be strictly controlled, said the bureau.

Online reservation is required to visit the Capital Library and the Art Museum of Beijing Fine Art Academy, which accept 800 and 200 visitors each day, respectively. Visitors without a valid reservation will not be allowed to enter.

Related Topics

China Fine Visit Beijing May

Recent Stories

National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

7 minutes ago

Former US gymnastics coach Haney suspended for eig ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat foundation distributes ration bags

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia surge past 100,000

3 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,732

3 minutes ago

New York COVID-19 cases near 300,000 as daily deat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.