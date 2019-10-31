(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) China understands and respects Chile's decision to cancel the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit amid massive protests in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that Santiago would not host the APEC summit or the COP25 climate forum initially set for November and December, respectively. The cancellation occurred as a result of the anti-government protests that have recently gripped the South American country.

"As you all know, the Chilean side announced the cancellation of the APEC summit, which was planned to be held in November. China understands and respects Chile's decision, we are sure that the government and the people of the country have every opportunity to maintain stability and calm, and are able to restore order in the country as soon as possible," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that Beijing appreciated the efforts that Santiago made to strengthen cooperation within APEC.

Protests in Chile began in early October in response to the authorities' decision to increase subway fares. What began as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. The protesters burned subway stations and damaged ground vehicles and office buildings. Fights and looting and robberies at supermarkets brought about several fatal casualties.

The increasingly violent nature of the riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and impose several consecutive curfews in a number of provinces.