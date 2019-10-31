UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Understands, Respects Chile's Decision To Cancel APEC Summit - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Beijing Understands, Respects Chile's Decision to Cancel APEC Summit - Foreign Ministry

China understands and respects Chile's decision to cancel the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit amid massive protests in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) China understands and respects Chile's decision to cancel the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit amid massive protests in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that Santiago would not host the APEC summit or the COP25 climate forum initially set for November and December, respectively. The cancellation occurred as a result of the anti-government protests that have recently gripped the South American country.

"As you all know, the Chilean side announced the cancellation of the APEC summit, which was planned to be held in November. China understands and respects Chile's decision, we are sure that the government and the people of the country have every opportunity to maintain stability and calm, and are able to restore order in the country as soon as possible," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that Beijing appreciated the efforts that Santiago made to strengthen cooperation within APEC.

Protests in Chile began in early October in response to the authorities' decision to increase subway fares. What began as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. The protesters burned subway stations and damaged ground vehicles and office buildings. Fights and looting and robberies at supermarkets brought about several fatal casualties.

The increasingly violent nature of the riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and impose several consecutive curfews in a number of provinces.

Related Topics

Riots China Vehicles Santiago Beijing Chile October November December All Government

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan fo ..

11 minutes ago

Uruguayan Vice President Unsure if Chile's Pinera ..

8 minutes ago

N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable ..

8 minutes ago

N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium on Condition of C ..

8 minutes ago

Narrative of opposition lifeless, baseless: Dr Fir ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to preven ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.