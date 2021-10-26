Beijing Urges Czech Republic, Slovakia to Stop Pandering to Taiwan Separatists

Beijing has called on the Czech Republic and Slovakia to respect the "One China" principle, which states that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single sovereign state, and abandon pandering to Taiwanese separatists, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Beijing has called on the Czech Republic and Slovakia to respect the "One China" principle, which states that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single sovereign state, and abandon pandering to Taiwanese separatists, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

The remark comes in response to media reports that Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu would pay a visit to the European nations this week. The trip will take place ahead of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's European tour from October 27-29, including visits to Greece, Albania, Serbia and Italy.

"China expresses its firm opposition to certain countries' connivance with 'Taiwan independence' separatists, and asks the countries to abide by the one-China principle and not to create platforms for any activities by "Taiwan independence" separatists," Zhao told a daily briefing.

The diplomat described Wu as a typical "Taiwan independence" separatist, noting that the visits' real goal is to advocate the island's independence and separatism, "creating the illusion of "one China, one Taiwan", and pitting China and countries with diplomatic ties with China against each other and hurting their relations."

"We also warn the Taiwan authorities that any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by soliciting foreign support is bound to fail. China has firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesman added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.