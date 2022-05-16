UrduPoint.com

Beijing Urges G7 States To Stop Imposing Illegal Sanctions, Triggering 'Color Revolutions'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Beijing has urged the G7 to focus on peace, stop imposing illegal sanctions and provoking the so-called color revolutions in other countries, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

"We call on the G7 countries to truly focus on peace and development throughout the world, to stop applying double or even multiple standards, to stop sending military aircraft and ships to the borders of other countries with or without reason to demonstrate their strength," Zhao told reporters.

The diplomat also urged the seven states to "stop going to other countries to organize 'color revolutions' at every opportunity, stop imposing illegal sanctions on other countries or using extraterritorial jurisdiction."

