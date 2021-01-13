BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) China calls on the United Kingdom and Canada to withdraw restrictions on trade with companies from its Xinjiang province that were imposed under the false pretext of human rights violations and the use of forced labor, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

The Western nations have been accusing Chinese authorities of systematic human rights abuses against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang. Earlier in January, London and Ottawa imposed measures aimed at preventing domestic companies from participating in "human rights violations" in China's western province that include a ban on imports of goods produced in part or fully by forced labor.

"China strongly opposes this, Canada and the UK should immediately withdraw their wrong decisions, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and harm Chinese interests," Zhao said during a briefing, adding that Beijing would take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

The spokesman accused the UK and Canada of "spreading lies" about the so-called rights violations, denied that the Uyghur community is subjected to forced labor and said that Western nations aim to pressure companies from Xinjiang and prevent the region's development.